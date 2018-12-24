Stores packed with last minute Christmas shoppers

Many shopping centers in North Alabama were packed with shoppers on Christmas Eve. The Madison County Sheriff's Office also warned drivers that there could be heavy traffic. WAAY 31 learned that many shoppers went to the stores because their online orders haven't shown up yet.

Jessica Threat is from New York City visiting her family in Huntsville, but she flew down empty handed.

"I ordered some presents online, so they're being delayed or they're being custom made, so they might arrive after Christmas," said Jessica Threat.

Threat did last minute shopping and admitted it was stressful.

"I want them to have something unwrapped under the tree that makes me think of them," Threat said.

According to The National Retail Federation, 7% of shoppers are still buying last minute Christmas gifts.

56% of them went shopping on 'Super Saturday,' the last Saturday before Christmas.

"I'm not feeling too stressed today because we got everything done, well my wife did. Except for me. I'm always a last minute shopper," Jason Jones said.

Last year, FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service experienced some delays with holiday deliveries.

This year, they're expecting better results. However, some shoppers said they'd rather shop last minute than to order online.

Jason Jones did online Christmas shopping last year and though the items were marked as on the way, they didn't make it by Christmas.

"Sometimes they say they will, but it won't be until the day after Christmas. Then you end up getting a piece of paper with what you're getting," Jones said.

"I try to start shopping right around thanksgiving just so I don't have that problem. There was a couple of gifts that was like, I don't know if I want to do this or that so it became last minute accidentally," Threat said.

Retailers said though it's been busy all day on Christmas Eve, they're expecting a huge turnout the day after Christmas when people return items.