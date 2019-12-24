Last minute holiday shoppers explain how they navigate the mall

It's the day before Christmas and the shopping malls are packed!

We went to Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville to speak with last minute shoppers and employees about why they're still on the hunt for that perfect gift!

"People are on the prowl for gifts, they're looking for something everyone in their family, so we try to have something for everyone," said Mary Kathryn.

This is Mary Kathryn's third year being apart of the pop up shop at Parkway Place Mall.

She owns an online jewelry store, but expands to selling more items like clothes to accommodate for the holiday shoppers.

There were probably hundreds of people all over the mall...but some patrons told us the foot traffic wasn't bad.

"It's actually better. I thought it was going to be super crowded but it's actually kind of smooth," said one shopper.

One man told WAAY-31 he's an all time procrastinator when it comes to shopping for Christmas.

But he said he gets in and out quickly because he always ends up with a game plan.

"When you're a procrastinator, you already planned, you just took your time getting here so I already got a plan just got to get it through," he said.

Back with Mary Kathryn, she told us the more the shopper knows, the better and she makes sure to be prepared for any customer.

"We have extra hands on deck, we have gift wrapping supplies, so we're ready to go," she said.

We caught up with one guy who was able to be with a personal shopper in the store.

When we asked him would he ever go last minute shopping again...

"Don't wait until the 11th hour to shop," he said.

The spokesperson for the mall told us their foot traffic has increased steadily since Black Friday through December 24th...and they actually encourage people to shop last minute because most stores often have incentives!