Last dry day before soaking rain Friday & Saturday

Thursday is the last day to get things done outside before widespread and sometimes heavy rain moves into North Alabama. Thanks to the clear skies it will be a quick warm up after our chilly start Thursday morning. Highs will top out in low 70s this afternoon which is right at normal for late October.

Tonight's football games that were moved up ahead of Friday's rain will remain dry with increasing clouds through the evening. These same clouds will also help to keep North Alabama warmer overnight compared to the last two mornings.

The first showers may move in just before sunrise Friday morning but widespread and heavier rain will arrive closer to the afternoon hours. The heaviest rain both Friday and into Saturday is expected be closer to and west of I-65. With that said, some bands of heavier rain could still extend all the way to Sand Mountain. The primary concern will be heavy rain and the threat of isolated flooding Friday through Sunday morning. 2-4" of rain is expected through Sunday but isolated higher totals are possible. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible but severe weather is not expected.

We will at least salvage the second half of the weekend with clearer skies moving in by noon on Sunday.