Last dry day Thursday, prolonged wet pattern begins Friday

We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine Thursday with afternoon highs up to the mid-60s. You will notice increasing clouds by midafternoon with rain increasing in coverage and intensity Friday morning.

Our big dose of rain starts early Friday morning. An approaching front that stalls near the area keeps rain in play through the weekend. At times, it will be heavy with up to 4 - 5 inches of rain expected in total.

Friday, Sunday, and Monday look to be the wettest days. Throughout this period, temperatures stay mild with highs ranging from the 50s to even lower 70s on Sunday.

Due to the threat of heavy rain falling quickly within a short period of time, flash flooding is a risk that needs to be monitored in the coming days. You can even hear a few rumbles of thunder from time to time, but there's not outlined risk for severe weather. Remember, the heaviest rain will be falling in those thunderstorms, increasing the threat for localized flooding.