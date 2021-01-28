Last day to vote in Mask Up Alabama video contest

You have just a few hours left to vote for your favorite Mask Up Alabama video!

The deadline to vote is noon on January 28th.

You can go to the website and rank the videos one through ten with one being the best and ten being the least. First place winning six hundred dollars! The contest is sponsored by the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama.

The videos are about 30 seconds long and have creative messages on why you should wear a mask.

