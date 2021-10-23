Last day on the cooler side

It's another chilly and foggy start to the day. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of North Alabama until 9 a.m.

Once we get past the foggy start, it's only up from here for the rest of the day. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with beautiful temperatures for any outdoor plans today with highs in the mid to low 70's today. Gulf moisture moving back in will make for a warmer Sunday as we'll be just a touch unseasonable for our highs Sunday with temperatures near 80 by the afternoon.

Past the weekend a front moving through will bring us the chance for thunderstorms and showers starting late Sunday into early Monday morning. Strong shear may make it possible for some stronger storms Monday, but the good thing is the front moves east by late morning and by the afternoon we're back dry. Rain chances last throughout the rest of the work week as temperatures remain in the upper 70's