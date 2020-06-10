Last day of thunderstorm threat and muggy conditions Wednesday

The tropical moisture that has brought muggy conditions, heavy downpours and thunderstorms will be exiting North Alabama Wednesday. Ahead of the cold front we will see one more round of thunderstorms with best chances east of I-65.

A few storms over Sand Mountain could be strong to severe once again Wednesday afternoon but the chances are very low. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the primary concerns with any stronger storms Wednesday. At the same time expect rapid clearing from west to east this afternoon. Areas west of I-65 will likely see mostly sunny skies for much of the afternoon.

The cold front moves through North Alabama by the early evening today, allowing for skies to clear. Once the cold front moves through, the humid tropical air moves out of the area as well, giving way to a nice stretch of dry, comfortable, and less humid air for the second half of the week and this weekend. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 80s for highs with lows in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies each day Thursday through next Tuesday.