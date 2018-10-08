Clear

Last bout of summer before we finally feel like fall

A cold front is racing across the country and that will bring in colder temperatures for the Valley

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 8:40 AM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 9:53 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

A few light showers are possible through Tuesday due to some pop-up showers over the Valley. Our biggest chances for rain this week will be due to two factors. The first is a strong cold front moving across the county and the other is a tropical system that may impact the Valley.

The cold front will impact us and bring us rain, but we could see additional rainfall if this tropical system moves across north Alabama. As of right now, the data is showing it moving across Sand Mountain on Wednesday. Which is also the same day the cold front will hit us. The cold front acts like a big atmospheric broom. It will sweep away the system and if the front moves through before the tropical system does, that will greatly decrease the possibility of the tropical system impacting our area.

Once both systems clear, it will FINALLY feel like October.

Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
