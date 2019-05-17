Largest special needs rodeo hosted in Limestone Co.

Doors opened for the 37th annual Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo at 6:00 p.m. Friday, but there was already one rodeo on Friday that made history.

The special needs rodeo dominated the rodeo arena on Highway 99 in Athens, with the most students they’ve ever had attending.

“We come to ride horses," Josh Miller said.

That’s just one of the things Miller got to do at the special needs rodeo on Friday.

Every year, for 17 years, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo kicks off its fun-filled weekend with this event.

“I tell the horse, ‘Giddy up, giddy up, giddy up!’”

And it’s not the first rodeo for others either, who say the event has become a huge part of their lives.

“It’s just what we do," Dawn Blakely said.

Blakely happens to be related to Sheriff Mike Blakely, who hosts the rodeo, but she says that’s not why she works it.

She told WAAY 31 the special needs rodeo holds a special place in her heart.

“My favorite thing is seeing these kids get off the bus," she said. "Their faces lighting up. They are so excited when they get here.”

That includes Josh Miller.

“Josh was delighted as soon as they drove up. He couldn’t wait to get off the bus," Blakely said. "Of course, he has to get off and give big hugs. He is a great guy.”

This year, with 567 students signed up, it was the biggest special needs rodeo the county has ever seen.

The event included hay rides, bounce houses, karaoke, corn hole, face painting, and so much more.

“They have a blast! It’s just fun, and it’s all about them," Blakely said.

“It was pretty fun out here," Miller added.