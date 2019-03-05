Large sinkhole causing problems for homeowners in Madison County

A sinkhole in a Madison County neighborhood started off as 3 potholes ... All of which opened up after days and days of heavy rain.

It's on Raspberry Way, just west of Wall Triana Highway. WAAY 31 was there to show what neighbors are dealing with, and what's holding up repairs.

The road is currently filled with rocks to cover the sinkhole. A homeowner said this sinkhole started off as something small and because of the rain, it grew bigger and bigger.

"This is our only way to get in and out from our houses," the homeowner said.

The District 4 commissioner said there's nothing else that can be done until all the water is out from the bottom of the street.

"I've never seen in my lifetime here, potholes pop up in this kind of number, because we just stayed so wet for so long," said Madison County District 4 Commissioner, Phil Vandiver.

Vandiver said as soon as the water below the surface dries, they'll fix it for good, but with more rain this week and the freezing temperatures, it could get worse. Crews were out on Tuesday refilling the hole with new rocks.

Crews will be back Wednesday morning to monitor the road. We were told that at one point, a neighbor's car got stuck in the sinkhole, but commissioners said the road is safe to drive on.

"The thing filled up like a swimming pool with water," a neighbor said.