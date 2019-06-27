Power mostly restored after outages reported in Madison, North Huntsville

UPDATE: Huntsville police say power has been restored and traffic lights are functioning.

According to Huntsville Utilities, power has been restored to the majority of its customers in Madison and North Huntsville. A spokesperson for the company, Todd Long, says the outages were caused by storms interrupting service in large areas.

Long says there are still isolated pockets of outages in various parts of the service area, and crews are continuing to work to restore power.

Huntsville Utilities says it has reports of downed power lines, and if you see a downed line, don't approach it. You can call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448) to report it.

From earlier:

The Madison Police Department and Huntsville Utilities are reporting a large power outage in the city of Madison and North Huntsville.

Thousands of customers are impacted.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations Crews are currently working to restore power in multiple locations in the service area following a strong weather system moving through, according to Huntsville Utilities.

From Huntsville Police: There is a power outage affecting a large part of North Huntsville. Several traffic lights are without power. Major intersections will have officers on scene for traffic control, but it will not be guaranteed for all locations. Approach intersections with caution and treat intersections without power as a four-way stop.

See the Huntsville Utilities outage map here