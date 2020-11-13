Power restored after outage in downtown Huntsville

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says service has been restored, and anyone still experiencing a service issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).

The utility company says the outage was caused by a bad regulator at the Huntsville Primary Substation, and crews are still on site performing maintenance and inspections.

From earlier:

Huntsville Utilities said it is responding to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville from I-565 south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from Jordan Lane east to California Street.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause is unknown at this time.

See the outage map HERE

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.