Large power outage in Moores Mill/Chase area

Huntsville Utilities reports there is a power outage in the Moores Mill/Chase area from Winchester Road south to Highway 72 and from Moores Mill Road east to Maysville Road.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 12:46 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 12:55 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: 

Service has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is still on site performing maintenance and repairs in order to complete full restoration.

Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).

The outage was caused when a limb that had been cut by a contractor fell across power lines on Jordan Lane.

From earlier:

Huntsville Utilities reports there is a power outage in the Moores Mill/Chase area from Winchester Road south to Highway 72 and from Moores Mill Road east to Maysville Road.

The Huntsville Utilities outage map shows the outage impacts more than 1,300 customers.

Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as possible, said Todd Long, utilities spokesman.

The cause is unknown at this time.

