Clear
BREAKING NEWS Large police & fire presence at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Large police & fire presence at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro

Large police presence, fire confirmed at Jackson County Park.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 5:10 AM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 5:16 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Several first responders are on the scene of a fire at the Jackson County Park in Scottsboro. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office tell us a briefing is expected to happen at 5:45 Monday morning. 

WAAY has a crew on the scene working to learn more. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events