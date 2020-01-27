Several first responders are on the scene of a fire at the Jackson County Park in Scottsboro. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office tell us a briefing is expected to happen at 5:45 Monday morning.
WAAY has a crew on the scene working to learn more.
Related Content
- Large police & fire presence at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro
- Scottsboro police looking for park vandals
- Fire damages Scottsboro Krystal restaurant
- Scottsboro judge submits resignation
- Earthquake reported near Scottsboro
- Scottsboro police officer hurt in crash
- Scottsboro police reducing participation in funeral escorts
- Scottsboro police seek fishing gear thief
- Apartment fire kills three in Scottsboro
- Scottsboro business fire ruled as arson
Scroll for more content...