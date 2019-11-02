Large fire damages Louisiana-Pacific Corporation in south Hanceville

A fire is now under control after buring for several hours in at the Louisiana-Pacific (LP) Corporation facility in south Hanceville.

According to a social media post by Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail, all of the employees were able to evacuate the building safely. He said one person did have some minor smoke inhilation, but was expected to be fine.

Nail first posted about the fire at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday and said in a Facebook Live video that he arrived shortly after the call went out. He said that Hanceville Fire Department responded along with Garden City Fire Department and Johnson Crossing Volunteer Fire Department. Nail said LP also has an in-house fire department as well.

He posted at 5:21 p.m. that the fire was extinguished.

According to The Cullman Tribune, Hanceville Fire Chief Roger Green said the plant may be shut down for a couple of weeks.

“It was in the press area where they had the jam up or some kind of failure during the process that they do,” Green told The Cullman Tribune.

“Something jammed up and caused the fire. Initial reports that there was an explosion with three people missing were false. There were no injuries and everyone was accounted for.”