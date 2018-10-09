Clear
UPDATE: Large field fire in Madison County

According to Madison County Fire Communications, a field lit on fire around 1195 Hurricane Creek Road.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 4:19 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 5:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: The fire is mostly put out. The Moore Mills, Keel Mountain, Gurley and Central volunteer fire departments reported to the scene. According to a Madison County worker, the land owner's employee was trying to burn debris and accidentally set the fire. No one was injured.

---

According to Madison County Fire Communications, there is a large field fire around 1195 Hurricane Creek Road. Officials say to use caution in this area.

The fire is 5 acres large. It is close to Central Volunteer Fire Department and there are two other volunteer stations within 5 miles of the fire.

It isn't known right now how the fire started and officials are working to put it out.

