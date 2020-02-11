Large crack in Lacey’s Spring road causing delays, emergency repairs underway

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Alabama Department of Transportation are responding to a large crack that has developed in the southbound lanes of the 2,100 block of Hwy. 231 at Hill Road in Lacey's Spring at the top of the mountain.
Emergency road work will close the right lanes.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
