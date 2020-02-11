Clear
BREAKING NEWS Large crack in Lacey’s Spring road causing delays, emergency repairs underway Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Large crack in Lacey’s Spring road causing delays, emergency repairs underway

Emergency road work will close the right lanes.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 4:55 PM
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 4:57 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Alabama Department of Transportation are responding to a large crack that has developed in the southbound lanes of the 2,100 block of Hwy. 231 at Hill Road in Lacey's Spring at the top of the mountain.

Emergency road work will close the right lanes.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events