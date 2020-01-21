Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Sheriff says large police presence in Somerville due to stolen vehicle Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sheriff says large police presence in Somerville due to stolen vehicle

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 11:19 AM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 11:43 AM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it is about to execute a search warrant. 

Deputies were assisting Hartselle police, who were following up on a stolen vehicle report. When they arrived, they found a person with drugs. 

Officials say they found more than 10 people in the home with drugs and possible stolen property. 

----

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says there is a large police presence in Somerville in regards to a stolen vehicle. 

They are located on Union Road around the four-way at 36/67 in Somerville. 

WAAY 31 reached out to the sheriff's office to learn more information. We have not heard back at this time. 

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. We'll keep you updated both on air and online. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Florence
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Fayetteville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Decatur
Few Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Scottsboro
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events