Sheriff says large police presence in Somerville due to stolen vehicle

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it is about to execute a search warrant.

Deputies were assisting Hartselle police, who were following up on a stolen vehicle report. When they arrived, they found a person with drugs.

Officials say they found more than 10 people in the home with drugs and possible stolen property.

----

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says there is a large police presence in Somerville in regards to a stolen vehicle.

They are located on Union Road around the four-way at 36/67 in Somerville.

WAAY 31 reached out to the sheriff's office to learn more information. We have not heard back at this time.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. We'll keep you updated both on air and online.