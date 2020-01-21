Sheriff says large police presence in Somerville due to stolen vehicle

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it is about to execute a search warrant.
Deputies were assisting Hartselle police, who were following up on a stolen vehicle report. When they arrived, they found a person with drugs.
Officials say they found more than 10 people in the home with drugs and possible stolen property.
----
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says there is a large police presence in Somerville in regards to a stolen vehicle.
They are located on Union Road around the four-way at 36/67 in Somerville.
WAAY 31 reached out to the sheriff's office to learn more information. We have not heard back at this time.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. We'll keep you updated both on air and online.
