Lane closures scheduled on Interstate 65 in Morgan County

The Alabama Department of Transportation has lane closures scheduled for Thursday, February 14, on Interstate 65 in Morgan County.

According to a spokesperson with the department, Seth Burkett, the southbound outside lane and shoulder at the south end of the Tennessee River Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the southbound outside lane and shoulder at Exit 334 (Alabama 67 in Priceville) will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To see live traffic maps of the Tennessee Valley, click HERE.