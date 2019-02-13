Clear
Lane closures scheduled on Interstate 65 in Morgan County

Lane closures are scheduled for Thursday, February 14.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 9:14 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 9:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Transportation has lane closures scheduled for Thursday, February 14, on Interstate 65 in Morgan County.

According to a spokesperson with the department, Seth Burkett, the southbound outside lane and shoulder at the south end of the Tennessee River Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the southbound outside lane and shoulder at Exit 334 (Alabama 67 in Priceville) will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

