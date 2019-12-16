Lane closure due to possible water main break on 6th Avenue in Decatur

Officers are on the scene of a possible water main break on 6th Avenue in Decatur. They say it's between Johnston Street SE and Moulton Street SE.
Right now the northbound traffic is down to one lane.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
