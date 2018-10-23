Clear
Lane closure at Triana Boulevard

Huntsville Utilities announced a lane closure at Triana Boulevard for an unknown duration of time.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 3:07 PM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 3:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Utilities Gas Operations announced a lane closure on Tuesday at Triana Boulevard for an unknown duration of time.

The two inside lanes and turn lane of Triana Boulevard at South Broad Place are closed due to a gas line repair. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

