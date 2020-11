A road in Franklin Couny may be closed for months while the Alabama Department of Transportation advises investigates a landslide.

Part of Alabama 187 between Hodges and Belgreen will close Friday afternoon while the DOT investigates and works on a repair.

The department says this could take several months.

The official detour is Alabama 172 to U.S. 43 at Hackleburg to Alabama 24 at Russellville and vice versa.

Message boards are in place warning motorists of the upcoming closure and detour