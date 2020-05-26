Some Marshall County residents upset over cemetery conditions

Many people in Marshall County are upset and angry a lack of attention at a local cemetery.

Some people had to mow the graves of their loved ones!

Memorial Day weekend is one when families go to decorate the graves and honor loved ones who have passed.

But at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home, some families say they were unhappy with the way the landscape was being kept up.

There are pictures from Barry Cooley when he arrived at the cemetery Sunday night.

They show volunteers on lawn mowers cutting grass.

He says his own family brought their weed wackers to help with the landscape.

Cooley says when he was there, he also saw trash cans overflowing.

"That was a whole lot of trash to accumulate in a couple of days. Especially if they had taken care of that, there shouldn't have really been anything in the trash cans," said Cooley, whose family is buried at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.

Cooley says he wants to thank the volunteers who came out to help.

WAAY 31 reached out to a spokesperson for the cemetery who said only one section was not mowed.

She said the person who normally cuts the grass got sick and was in the hospital.

She also told WAAY 31 the trash cans were emptied multiple times.

In 2018 WAAY 31 news reported people whose loved ones are buried at the same cemetery accused the cemetery of neglecting maintenance.

At that time the funeral director said those complaints were weather-related.