Landscape worker dies from heat exhaustion in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a man died from heat exhaustion on Wednesday.

The department posted to Facebook that deputies were patrolling the Lacon area of Highway 31 when they were approached by a landscape company that had exited Interstate 65. It says they told the deputies that one of their coworkers was possibly overheated.

The man was found unresponsive. The sheriff’s office says deputies immediately called for Emergency Medical Services while attempting to cool and revive the man.

They found no pulse and began CPR until Falkville Fire and Rescue and Lifeguard Ambulance teams arrived. The man was taken to Cullman Regional, where he passed away.

The sheriff’s office reminds people to stay hydrated and watch for signs of heat exhaustion.

You can find the department's Facebook post below: