Sexual assault reported at Huntsville nature trail

An important safety warning from an area most people usually don’t worry about.

Chapman Mountain Nature Preserve says someone sexually assaulted a hiker on one of its trails Monday.

The land is on Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road.

Employees at the Land Trust of North Alabama: Chapman Mountain Nature Preserve told us they always warn hikers not to walk alone.

After Monday morning’s reported attack, they say that message is more important than ever.

"If a woman is coming out here on the trails, maybe at least tell somebody, you know give them a heads up with where they actually are and what time," said Kevin Wesley.

Kevin Wesley hikes the trails often and understands the importance of knowing your surroundings.

But even he was surprised to learn a hiker told workers at Chapman Mountain Nature Preserve someone sexually assaulted them Monday morning.

"That kind of surprises me with it being so new and nice," said Wesley.

The Land Trust of North Alabama posted this message on Facebook Monday morning, warning people about the attack.

The group also said it alerted Huntsville Police.

On Facebook, the group wrote police told them, “educating people on the importance of not hiking alone” was the best thing they could do,"

WAAY 31 repeatedly called police Monday and has not yet received an official statement.

Wesley told us he plans on staying extra alert on his next hike.

"I don't think it hurts anybody to just do a security check, just calling Huntsville Police and say can you at least just drive by. I've done that before," he said.

Right now, there’s no description of the suspect and police haven’t said if officers are actively investigating.