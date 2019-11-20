Lamonte Turner hits 1,000 point mark at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jordan Bowden scored 16 points to lead four Tennessee players in double figures as the 20th-ranked Volunteers trounced Alabama State 76-41 for their 29th straight home victory. Tennessee owns the longest active Division I home winning streak. Tennessee held Alabama State without a basket for the final 9 minutes, 39 seconds.

Florence Native, Lamonte Turner accomplished a great feat during the game, he hit the 1,000 point mark at Tennessee!

In a news release sent out by Tennessee Athletics, Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden both passed career milestones in the Vols' 76-41 victory over Alabama State Wednesday night in Thompson-Boling Arena.

For the second consecutive season, Tennessee had two players join the 1000-Point Club in the same game. Last season, Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield reached the milestone against Louisville (Nov. 21, 2018). This season, it was Turner and Bowden, becoming the 51st and 52nd Vols to score 1,000 career points.

Bowden finished with a game-high 16 points, while Turner added 13 points to go along with a game-high six assists. Turner has had six or more assists in every game this season and came into Wednesday's contest ranked second in the country with 9.3 assists per game