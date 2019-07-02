Lake Guntersville is the second-best bass fishing lake in the nation!
That's according to Bassmaster Magazine. A field of experts spent two months reviewing data and tournament results to create the rankings. They gave the Saint Lawrence River in New York the number one slot.
The Bassmaster Elite Series was at Lake Guntersville last month. The famous Bassmaster Classic is coming in 2020.
Related Content
- Lake Guntersville named nation's second-best bass fishing lake
- Guntersville Lake HydroFest organizers announce partnership with Powerboat Nationals
- HydroFest is this weekend at Lake Guntersville
- Fisherman, son find man's body in Lake Guntersville
- Video: How did the bear cross Guntersville Lake?
- Man arrested for hitting friend with singing Billy Bass fish
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead in Lake Guntersville
- 17-year-old Albertville drowning victim identified at Lake Guntersville State Park Beach
- Former Bassmaster Elite Series pro in serious condition after wreck near Lake Guntersville
- 'I can't believe it:' Family wants security changes after teen drowned in Lake Guntersville
Scroll for more content...