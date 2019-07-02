Clear
Lake Guntersville named nation's second-best bass fishing lake

Bassmaster Magazine named Lake Guntersville the second-best bass fishing lake in the nation.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 9:40 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 9:47 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Lake Guntersville is the second-best bass fishing lake in the nation!

That's according to Bassmaster Magazine. A field of experts spent two months reviewing data and tournament results to create the rankings. They gave the Saint Lawrence River in New York the number one slot.

The Bassmaster Elite Series was at Lake Guntersville last month. The famous Bassmaster Classic is coming in 2020.

