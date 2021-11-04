Lake Guntersville State Park receives ARC funding for upgrades

Extra campsites, extended roads and more are planned for Lake Guntersville State Park, thanks to a $200,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the grant Tuesday. ADCNR will use funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission to restore and improve a campground at the park that was damaged by a tornado in 2011.

Town Creek Campground has since reopened to the public, but this grant will allow additional work and in turn allow more visitors to enjoy the park, the department said.

“Alabama has an abundance of natural resources, and our state parks are great preservers of that,” Ivey said. “Every year, our parks attract thousands of people both from Alabama and out of the state who are seeking venues to relax and enjoy nature and the company of others.”

According to a release, the ARC funds will be used to build 12 campsites, extend a gravel road and provide water, electrical, drainage and sewage improvements to each campsite. Officials expect the upgrades to draw 8,000 additional people to the campgrounds, which already average more than 50,000 visitors a year, according to ADCNR.

“Guntersville State Park with all its amenities is a major cog in attracting visitors who add to Alabama’s tourism industry and to local economies in the region,” said Kenneth Boswell, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, which administers the ARC program in Alabama.

Boswell said he and ADECA are pleased to join Ivey in announcing the grant and helping “make this state park an even more sought-out destination.”