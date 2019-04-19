Clear

Lady Vols sign player from Australia

Kellie Harper signs first player as head coach

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 10:12 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Australian guard Jessie Rennie has become the first player to sign with Tennessee since Kellie Harper took over as coach of the Lady Vols.

Tennessee announced the signing of Rennie on Thursday.

Rennie, a 5-foot-6 guard from Kangaroo Flat in Victoria, Australia, verbally committed to Tennessee last month when Holly Warlick was still coaching the Lady Vols. She stuck to that verbal commitment and signed with Tennessee after Warlick was fired and Harper was hired.

Rennie, regarded as a quality 3-point shooter, missed her 2018 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament but has since recovered. She has Type I diabetes.

Rennie joins a recruiting class that also includes guard Jordan Horston, center Tamari Key and forward/center Emily Saunders. Horston

