Lady Bulldogs pull out tough win on the road at Alcorn State

The Lady Bulldogs extend their conference winning streak to four games as they use a dominant inside presence to survive a late comeback effort by the Lady Braves of Alcorn State on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama A&M (8-9 overall, 4-2 SWAC) scored 46 points in the paint to secure a 74-67 win on the road, led by forward Dariauna Lewis, who finished with 31 points and eight rebounds on the day, her second 30-point performance of the year.

Freshman De'Asia Thomas also finished the game in double figures with a career-high 18 points and six rebounds of her own.

Quarter-by-Quarter

The Lady Bulldogs opened the game with a 12-2 run, with all of the scores coming from the paint, before Alcorn responded with an 8-4 run of their own to close the gap between the teams, including four points coming from the free throw line. After a media timeout, A&M finished the remainder of the quarter giving up only four points and led 24-14 going into the second. Forward Dariauna Lewis ended the first ten minutes with 12 points.

The Lady Bulldogs scored the first eight points of the second quarter, before the Lady Braves responded with a huge 10-0 run to pull within eight points at 32-24 with 6:08 to play in the half. Forward Jameica Cobb responded with a lay up to end the scoreless drought for A&M with 5:34 to go before the half, and the teams battled out the remainder of the second with the Bulldogs going into the locker room up 42-29.

Alabama A&M began the second half similar to the first, scoring the ball inside, and outscored the Lady Braves by three points to go into the first media timeout up 54-38 at the 4:45 mark. The two teams closed out the third scoring six points each, and headed into the fourth with a score of 60-44.

The Lady Braves opened the final quarter with a comeback bid, going on a 13-6 run in the first half of the quarter to pull the game within nine points, with the score at 66-57. Coming out of the media timeout, Alcorn continued to close the gap, scoring eight unanswered points to pull within a single point with two minutes to play before the Lady Bulldogs finally ended their scoring drought with 1:28 to go on a lay in by De'Asia Thomas. The teams traded baskets over the next two possessions and a final defensive stop forced the Lady Braves to foul, where Lewis put the game out of reach by hitting four free throws and ending the game 74-67.

Post-Game Notes

Alabama A&M starters: Nigeria Jones, DeShawna Harper, Jameica Cobb, Dariauna Lewis, Lazurea Saunders

The Lady Bulldogs shot 30-for-60 (50 percent) from the field as a team for the game, 2-for-8 (25 percent) from the three-point line and 12-for-23 from the charity stripe (52.2 percent).

Alabama A&M dominated in painted area, outscoring the Lady Braves 46-26 in the lane during the contest.

The Lady Bulldogs also won the rebounding battle as they grabbed 45 total rebounds, including 17 offensively for 13 second chance points. Alcorn grabbed 37 total rebounds, with 19 being offensives for 10 second chance points of their own.

Bench production for A&M proved to be a big factor in the contest, as they outscored the Lady Brave bench 25-13 in the matchup.

Turnovers: Alcorn won the turnover battle, forcing A&M into 24 turnovers and scoring 23 points off the miscues. The Lady Braves turned the ball over 16 times and allowed 20 Bulldog points off of their mistakes.

Up Next­