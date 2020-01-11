Lady Bulldogs Respond at Home to Earn First SWAC Win

A dominant night in the paint helped the Lady Bulldogs defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74-55 Saturday afternoon in Elmore Gymnasium.

Forward Dariauna Lewis led Alabama A&M once again with a dominant performance of 29 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks, while guard Nigeria Jones added 17 points, four rebounds and four assists in the win.

Quarter-by-Quarter

Alabama A&M jumped out to a 16-5 advantage in the first five minutes of the game behind strong inside play before Pine Bluff responded but never got back within nine points in the quarter. Lewis led all scorers in the first quarter with eight points.

Pine Bluff started the second quarter off with a 5-1 run, before the Lady Bulldogs scoring their first field goal of the frame at the 7:10 mark. Following that score, the teams battled back-and-forth to go into the locker rooms for halftime with A&M up 35-28.

The Bulldogs continued their hot shooting to score 21 points in the third quarter. A&M has six points off turnovers and 12 points in the paint in the third frame.

The Lady Bulldogs used a 12-6 run to stretch their lead to as many as 19 in the final quarter, as they went on to win the contest 74-55.

Post-Game Notes

Alabama A&M starters: Nigeria Jones, DeShawna Harper, Jameica Cobb, Dariauna Lewis, Lazurea Saunders

The Bulldogs shot 28-for-56 (50.0 percent) from the field as a team for the game, 2-for-9 (22.2 percent) from the three-point line and 16-for-26 from the charity stripe (61.5 percent).

The Lady Bulldogs dominated the paint area during the contest, outscoring the Golden Lions 34-16 in the lane.

The rebounding battle was also won by the Lady Bulldogs, as they grabbed 46 total rebounds and 17 offensively for 14 second chance points. Arkansas-Pine Bluff grabbed 34 total rebounds and 13 offensively for seven second chance points of their own.

The Pine Bluff bench outscored the Lady Bulldog bench in the matchup 15-12.

Turnovers: Alabama A&M scored 19 points off of 18 Pine Bluff turnovers, while the Golden Lions scored 13 points off of 15 Bulldog mistakes.

Up Next