Ladder trucks helped prevent further damage in Moulton fire, chief says

After having to call on neighboring agencies to help put out a fire that devastated their community, the Moulton Fire Department is recognizing the importance of ladder trucks.

WAAY 31 talked with Moulton's fire chief who said this week's tragedy has him thinking about being prepared in the future.

“I think, now, the realization that it’s something that we desperately need is kind of coming to the forefront of everybody’s minds," Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly said.

The long-lasting fire that destroyed three businesses and damaged two others in downtown Moulton opened Chief Jolly's eyes to the small city's needs.

“We didn’t have any way to get water from above," he said.

That’s because the Moulton Fire Department doesn’t have a ladder truck.

“If we don’t have ten-story skyscrapers, if we don’t live in New York City, we don’t need a ladder truck. That’s not the case at all," he said. "It’s not necessarily the height of the buildings. That is a consideration, but it’s the depth and width of the buildings.”

Chief Jolly said Monday night’s fire was a prime example of why the city needs a ladder truck.

Moulton had to depend on surrounding departments, like Decatur, Courtland, and Russellville, to help put the fire out.

It’s something community members would like to see change after this devastating fire.

“We’re the main town in this county. So, I feel like we should have what we need in case our neighboring communities need our help," Rochelle Abbott said. "We should have that for them to rely on. We shouldn’t have to rely on another county’s supplies.”

But ladder trucks are expensive, and the Moulton Fire Department just doesn’t have the money.

“If it has ‘fire’ on the side of it, it seems like it inflates the price ten times," Jolly said.

But Jolly said, without the use of other departments’ ladder trucks, the fire on the square could’ve caused a lot more damage.

“It would definitely give us the opportunity to protect something or have the resources and the tools on our own, rather than have to wait 20 minutes for another department to get here," he said. "We could go ahead and not be behind on the eightball and be more proactive.”

“I definitely think it would be a good investment," Abbott added. "It could save the whole town.”

Chief Jolly says the department could probably get a used ladder truck that would meet their needs for about $200,000. A new one would cost them $400,000 or $500,000.

The chief says the department has applied for grants, but so far, they haven’t had any luck.