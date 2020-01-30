Lack of funds cause delay in building new fire station for Bobo Fire Department

A new fire station is coming to Madison County.

The Bobo Volunteer Fire Department plans on building a new fire station at the intersection of Scott and Elkwood Section Road.

That's off Old Railroad Bed Road near the Tennessee state line.

Building the new station won't happen for some years. That's because building the station will cost between $170,000 to $200,000.

It will be funded by property taxes and donations. But even with that, it will take at least four years to build.

Once the new station is built, Chief Ronald Heard said it'll help them respond to calls faster and actually lower insurance for people who live in the area.

But first, he says the department has to pay off loans for other equipment.

"My first priority as chief is to have fire trucks and safety equipment that they need to go into a burning structure," said

Ronald Heard the Bobo Volunteer Fire Chief.

The land the station will be built on was donated by a woman in the community. She donated the land in honor of her husband who died from cancer Heard said the new station will have a plaque to honor the man.