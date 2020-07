A Lacey’s Spring woman died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County.

Carmen Mealer Yates, 52, was killed when the vehicle she was driving struck a 1993 Ford F-250 on Union Hill Road, one mile west of Morgan City about 4:50 p.m., said Alabama State Troopers.

Yates was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was airlifted for treatment. Troopers have not revealed the condition of that person.

Trooper will continue to investigate the crash.