Lacey’s Spring man killed in Morgan County crash

A Lacey’s Spring man was killed in a Morgan County crash.

Bartolo Diaz-Hidalgo, 26, was killed when the 2004 Jeep Cherokee he was operating ran off the roadway, overturned, and hit a private gravel driveway about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Hidalgo was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Speed has been determined to be a contributing factor to the wreck that occurred on US 231 near Apple Grove Road, about 16 miles west of Somerville, at the 304 mile-marker, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The wreck remains under investigation.