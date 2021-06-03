Lacey’s Spring man charged with sodomy, chemical endangerment of child, more

A Lacey’s Spring man arrested in Cullman County on Monday is facing several felony charges in Morgan County.

Walter Raymond Morrow, 32, is charged with sodomy, chemical endangerment of a child, domestic violence – strangulation/suffocation, and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Morrow was arrested May 31. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

Bond was set at $118,964.20.

Morrow was part of a chase that ended with him lost in a wooded area in December 2019 on a torture/willful abuse of a child under 18 charge. Read more about that HERE