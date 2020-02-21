As drivers continue to navigate their new morning routes, one local business is hoping to brighten their days.
Graves Grocery sits on Highway 36 and drivers make their way past the store as they head to and from Highway 231.
The owner has to use the detour herself, with her daily commute going from 15 minutes to 45 minutes. While she's not letting the inconvenience bring her down, she knows it has been hard on others. That's why she decided to serve breakfast biscuits in a makeshift drive-through lane in front of her store.
"We wanted to at least give it a test run and see if we could break up the flow a little bit and give them something good to eat. And say, 'Hey, we're sorry you're in this, but we're in it together!'" said owner Pam Turney.
Turney told us she plans on having another pop-up breakfast driveway sometime next week.
Related Content
- Lacey's Spring business aims to brighten days along Highway 231 detour
- Highway 231 detours see Friday morning traffic
- Highway 231 closed indefinitely in Lacey’s Spring, transportation department says
- Stranded 18-wheeler causes delays on Highway 231 detour
- Highway 231 detours impacting first responders' speed in emergencies
- Morgan County Sheriff's Office catching speeders on Highway 231 detour
- Black ice could freeze over Highway 231 detour
- Highway 231 shutdown impacts local business
- Timeline being developed for Hwy. 231 road crack repairs in Lacey's Spring
- Firefighters busy responding to fires in Lacey's Spring, Union Grove