Lacey's Spring business aims to brighten days along Highway 231 detour

As drivers continue to navigate their new morning routes, one local business is hoping to brighten their days.

Graves Grocery sits on Highway 36 and drivers make their way past the store as they head to and from Highway 231.

The owner has to use the detour herself, with her daily commute going from 15 minutes to 45 minutes. While she's not letting the inconvenience bring her down, she knows it has been hard on others. That's why she decided to serve breakfast biscuits in a makeshift drive-through lane in front of her store.

"We wanted to at least give it a test run and see if we could break up the flow a little bit and give them something good to eat. And say, 'Hey, we're sorry you're in this, but we're in it together!'" said owner Pam Turney.

Turney told us she plans on having another pop-up breakfast driveway sometime next week.