Labrador retriever most popular US dog breed for 28th year

NEW YORK (AP) - Labrador retrievers are still the most popular U.S. dog breed, but German shorthaired pointers are tugging on the top ranks of doggie pup-ularity.
That's according to new American Kennel Club data being released Wednesday.
Labs topped the list for the 28th year in a row, followed by German shepherds, golden retrievers, French bulldogs and bulldogs.
Rounding out the top 10 are beagles, poodles, Rottweilers, German shorthaired pointers and Yorkshire terriers.
At No. 9, the German shorthaired pointer notched its highest ranking since getting AKC recognition in 1930.
The rankings reflect a breed's prevalence among the 580,900 puppies and other purebred dogs newly registered in 2018 with the kennel club.
Estimates of the total number of pet dogs nationwide range from about 70 million to 90 million.
