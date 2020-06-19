Labor for Black Lives Rally set for Saturday at Huntsville's Big Spring Park

Protesters will gather at Big Spring Park on Saturday for the Labor for Black Lives Rally.

This comes days after Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray explained to the city council Thursday night why his department used tear gas and bean bag rounds to disperse protesters earlier this month.

The president and treasurer of the North Alabama Area Labor Council says right now, they are working on a plan make sure their event remains safe and peaceful.

The Labor for Black Lives Rally will start at Big Spring Park at 4 p.m. Saturday. After speeches and a prayer, they will march around the downtown square, staying on the sidewalks.

Around 500 people are expected to attend, and organizers say they are going to do everything they can to work with police.

"We want a peaceful protest. We don't want to intervene with the police at all. We're trying to do our job and let them do their job. We won't go to the situation that happened last time," said Council President Langford.

We asked what changes they'd like to see from police when it comes to handling protests. They said they want better communication.

In a news release, the group said, "We want to make clear to our community that we have stood and will continue to stand unambiguously on the side of working people against the evils of structural racism, police brutality, and exploitation. We also want to specifically express our solidarity with Black Lives Matter and the solutions offered and work done by the local Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform. The people of North Alabama have a friend and an ally in our labor council."

