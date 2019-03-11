Labor Department: Alabama employment number hits record high

The Alabama Department of Labor issued this press release Monday:

MONTGOMERY – For eight consecutive months, the number of people counted as employed in Alabama has reached record highs. In January 2019, this number measured 2,123,398, breaking December 2018’s revised count of 2,120,769.

“People are working in Alabama. Employers are hiring in Alabama. We continue to report record numbers of people with jobs, and we are seeing fewer and fewer people counted as unemployed, which is what we like to see,” said Fitzgerald Washington, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Labor.

The number of people counted as unemployed in January measured 83,406, which is the third lowest count in history. A year ago, this number measured 86,250.

Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted January 2019 unemployment rate is 3.8%, unchanged from December 2018’s rate, and below January 2018’s rate of 3.9%. Following end-of-year revisions, 3.8% marks the record low unemployment rate for Alabama.

“While maintaining our record low unemployment rate, we’ve also seen some great over-the-year growth in some of our high wage industries,” continued Washington. “Both the construction, information, and manufacturing sectors saw significant increases from January 2018 to January 2019.”

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 31,500, with gains in the leisure and hospitality sector (+7,600), the trade, transportation, and utilities sector (+4,400), and the construction sector (+4,200), among others.

The construction sector experienced job growth measuring 5.0% over-the-year, the information sector experienced growth measuring 3.9% and the manufacturing sector experienced job growth measuring 1.4% over-the-year.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 3.2%, Marshall and Cullman Counties at 3.7%, and Tuscaloosa, Morgan, Madison, and Elmore Counties at 3.8%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 10.5%, Lowndes County at 8.2%, and Clarke County at 7.9%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Homewood at 2.7%, Vestavia Hills at 2.9%, and Alabaster at 3.0%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 8.8%, Prichard at 7.5%, and Anniston at 6.1%.