Labor Day rapidly clears to sunny skies and pleasant conditions

Labor Day is improving with each additional hour Monday! The front moved through this morning ending our widespread showers. The low clouds will take some time to erode this morning but from west to east expect the transition to mostly sunny skies Monday.

Today's front will linger just far enough south that most if not all of north Alabama stays dry today and Tuesday.

By midweek, we will be watching two weather features: a second cold front moving in from the northwest and a tropical disturbance along the Gulf Coast. At this point, we expect the front to move through our area first, pushing what's left of the tropical disturbance to our east and limiting our overall impacts. We'll keep a small shower chance in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday until the front moves through. By late week, quiet and comfortable conditions return, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s through next weekend.