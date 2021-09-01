500 nurses short within the Huntsville Hospital System

Huntsville Hospital has a surge plan in place in preparation for the holiday weekend.

Jeff Samz, the CEO of Huntsville Hospital, said there are ways to enjoy the holiday while doing so safely.

One recommendation is to take part in outdoor activities. Samz also recommends wearing a mask, to protect yourself and others.

"There are lots of ways to have a good time, without giving each other covid," said Samz.

When it comes to a possible covid-19 surge, Samz said his concern isn't for space in the hospital, it's for the hospital staff that are already stretched thin.

The Huntsville Hospital System, 500 nurses short.

"They sacrifice their personal time with their family to come in and work these units," said Samz. "You need a special skill set to be able to do this work."

Samz said healthcare workers are working as much as they're willing to.

The hospital system, giving incentives and extra pay to healthcare workers. Although, that doesn't eliminate the desperate call for more nurses during this time of need.

Samz asked the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves, to help healthcare workers struggling to keep up with the needs of coronavirus patients.