LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy as top college player

Joe Burrow is officially the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 8:15 PM
Updated: Dec 14, 2019 8:17 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy as top college player.

