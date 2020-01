LSU Basketball snaps Alabama's win streak

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Emmitt Williams had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 22 LSU defeated Alabama 90-76 for the Tigers' ninth straight victory. Skylar Mays scored 18 points and freshman Trendon Watford had 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds as the Tigers improved to 7-0 in SEC play. Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points and Alex Reese 17 for Alabama. The Crimson Tide saw its winning streak snapped at four. Alabama trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half and never got closer than nine after that.