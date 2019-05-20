LOOK: Osprey family makes home atop Whitesburg Bridge in Huntsville

If you’ve driven over the Whitesburg Bridge lately, you may have noticed a new resident.

High atop the bridge you can see a large osprey nest. WAAY 31 viewer Leigh Ann Counts, who contacted us to make sure we knew about the nest, said there are chicks in it, too.

If you go to see the nest, make sure you are extremely careful. It is located on the Ditto Landing side of the bridge.

Don’t park on the bridge and block traffic.