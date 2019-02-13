Huntsville police reveal details of months-long drug investigation

The Huntsville Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to detail the results of a two-months-long investigation by the drug task force.

Police said it led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of an AK-15 weapon, 2 handguns, meth, Oxycodone and around $15,000 in cash from a residence at the Madison Pines Apartment Homes in Madison. The value of everything seized totals around $600,000.



Officials said this was one of the largest drug busts to ever happen in the area.

The suspects, Edward Cox Jr. and Brenda Franklin, both received three drug trafficking charges. The bond for the suspects was set at $3 million each.

Huntsville drug task force agents believe the drugs were brought to Madison County from Mexico. The agents said they received tips about a man on the street named "Pops" who was selling drugs. They tracked everything back to Cox and Franklin.

Neighbors at the apartments where the bust happened said they had no idea this was going on. One woman, Lucia Ruiz, said she's glad the suspects are in jail, but she would have liked to have been informed about the case.

"It is surprising, because I've been here for a year and 3 months, and it's been very relaxed," Ruiz said. "It concerns me because they should have sent out flyers and say, 'You know, this happened and everything's under control.'"

Huntsville police said getting Cox off the streets will make buying drugs in Madison County much harder. The $16,000 in cash they seized will be distributed to agencies involved in arresting the suspects.

"Cut the head off the snake. If you take one of the main players out of the organization, obviously it's going to affect and trickle down to the lower levels," Huntsville police sergeant Tony McElyea said. "I've been in law enforcement for 14 years and even in those 14 years plus, I've never seen this amount of meth in one time, in one seizure."