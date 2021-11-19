LIVE CAM: Skating in the Park returns to Huntsville Museum of Art

A Huntsville winter tradition is back for another year.

The Huntsville Museum of Art’s Skating in the Park will run through Jan. 17 at 300 Church St. SW.

You can even go skating on Thanksgiving and Christmas!

Want to check out the crowd before you go? Visit our Live Cam HERE

Below is some general information on Skating in the Park. Find even more details HERE

Regular hours:

Monday – Thursday: 4 to 9 p.m.

Friday: 4 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Go HERE to be sure hours aren’t different on the days you want to go

Admission & Rental Pricing:

$15 Ages 10 & up

$10 Ages 9 and under

$13 Groups of 10 or more

$5 Scooter rental

$5 Discount if you bring your own skates

10% Discount at the Museum Store when you show your skating wristband