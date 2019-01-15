Clear

LIVE: Attorney General nominee William Barr continues confirmation hearing

Confirmation hearing for Attorney General William Barr before the Senate Judiciary Committee

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 12:56 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: ABC News

Courtesy of ABC News

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events