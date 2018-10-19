LIT Festival kicks off in Downtown Huntsville

Huntsville's Lighting, Innovation, and Technology (LIT) Festival started today and wraps up Saturday.

"It's technology. It's innovation," Chad Emerson, president and CEO of Downtown Huntsville Incorporated, said.

Downtown Huntsville flipped the switch on its fifth annual Lighting, Innovation, and Technology Festival Friday night. The festival added a splash of color to the heart of the tech town.

"These lighting engineers are just that, engineers. Not only are they artists, but they're working these systems to get the light maps to fit to the building they're projecting on and create the lighting design," Daniela Perallon, marketing and PR manager of Arts Huntsville, said.

The festival is a city-wide effort. City organizations, Toyota, Google Fiber, and the University of Alabama at Huntsville all made contributions.

"When you think about events that are unique to your city you try to be authentic. This is authentically Huntsville," Emerson said.

The city recently announced it's bringing in 5G technology, which will take the Rocket City one step closer to becoming a community with high-speed broadband.

"Huntsville, we can merge arts with technology and that equals innovation," Emerson said.

Day two of the festival picks up Saturday night from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. across Downtown Huntsville.