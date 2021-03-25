Clear
LIST: Storm shelters available Thursday in Lauderdale County

The county EMA provided a list Thursday.

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 2:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

You can find a list of storm shelters in Lauderdale County below.

According to the Florence-Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, these shelters will be open during severe weather Thursday.

  • Elgin United Methodist Church - 2743 Highway 101, Elgin
  • First Baptist Church of Anderson - 245 Church Street, Anderson
  • First Baptist Church of Rogersville - 222 College Street, Rogersville
  • Killen United Methodist Church - 201 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen
  • Lexington Town Hall - 11060 Highway 101, Lexington
  • North Wood United Methodist Church - 1129 Wills Avenue, Florence
  • Petersville Church of Christ - 3601 Cloverdale Road, Florence
  • Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church - 2705 County Road 222, Florence
  • Rogersville Church of Christ - 450 College Street, Rogersville
  • Rogersville Town Hall, 36 Wheeler St., Rogersville
  • Rogersville United Methodist Church - 51 Turner Lindsey Road, Rogersville
  • Underwood/Petersville Community Center - 840 County Road 7, Florence
  • Williams Chapel Presbyterian Church - 6401 County Road 1, Waterloo
  • Waterloo Community Center, 300 County Road 45, Waterloo

WAAY 31 reached out to every county EMA in North Alabama on Wednesday. You can find information about their openings and rules here

