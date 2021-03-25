LIST: Storm shelters available Thursday in Lauderdale County

You can find a list of storm shelters in Lauderdale County below.

According to the Florence-Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, these shelters will be open during severe weather Thursday.

Elgin United Methodist Church - 2743 Highway 101, Elgin

First Baptist Church of Anderson - 245 Church Street, Anderson

First Baptist Church of Rogersville - 222 College Street, Rogersville

Killen United Methodist Church - 201 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen

Lexington Town Hall - 11060 Highway 101, Lexington

North Wood United Methodist Church - 1129 Wills Avenue, Florence

Petersville Church of Christ - 3601 Cloverdale Road, Florence

Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church - 2705 County Road 222, Florence

Rogersville Church of Christ - 450 College Street, Rogersville

Rogersville Town Hall, 36 Wheeler St., Rogersville

Rogersville United Methodist Church - 51 Turner Lindsey Road, Rogersville

Underwood/Petersville Community Center - 840 County Road 7, Florence

Williams Chapel Presbyterian Church - 6401 County Road 1, Waterloo

Waterloo Community Center, 300 County Road 45, Waterloo

WAAY 31 reached out to every county EMA in North Alabama on Wednesday. You can find information about their openings and rules here.

