LIST: Storm shelters available Thursday in Lauderdale County

You can find a list of storm shelters in Lauderdale County below.
According to the Florence-Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, these shelters will be open during severe weather Thursday.
- Elgin United Methodist Church - 2743 Highway 101, Elgin
- First Baptist Church of Anderson - 245 Church Street, Anderson
- First Baptist Church of Rogersville - 222 College Street, Rogersville
- Killen United Methodist Church - 201 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen
- Lexington Town Hall - 11060 Highway 101, Lexington
- North Wood United Methodist Church - 1129 Wills Avenue, Florence
- Petersville Church of Christ - 3601 Cloverdale Road, Florence
- Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church - 2705 County Road 222, Florence
- Rogersville Church of Christ - 450 College Street, Rogersville
- Rogersville Town Hall, 36 Wheeler St., Rogersville
- Rogersville United Methodist Church - 51 Turner Lindsey Road, Rogersville
- Underwood/Petersville Community Center - 840 County Road 7, Florence
- Williams Chapel Presbyterian Church - 6401 County Road 1, Waterloo
- Waterloo Community Center, 300 County Road 45, Waterloo
WAAY 31 reached out to every county EMA in North Alabama on Wednesday. You can find information about their openings and rules here.
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during Thursday's severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna and meteorologists Rob Elvington and Carson Meredith will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
